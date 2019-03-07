Farmers concerned about strawberries surviving cold snap

GRANVILLE CO., N.C. (WTVD) -- Cold temperatures could put some varieties of strawberries at risk this season.Troy Howard of Lyon Farms' Strawberry Fields in Granville County said Thursday that one of their strawberry varieties is already in full bloom.With freezing temperatures overnight, the strawberry blooms could be damaged.Howard said farmers place tarps over the strawberries in an effort to protect them from the cold swings. However, that doesn't always work.As for this year's crop, Howard is optimistic that Lyon Farms' strawberries will make it through the cold and come out delicious on the other end.