Food & Drink

Farmers concerned about strawberries surviving cold snap

EMBED <>More Videos

Cold temperatures could put some varieties of strawberries at risk this season.

GRANVILLE CO., N.C. (WTVD) -- Cold temperatures could put some varieties of strawberries at risk this season.

Troy Howard of Lyon Farms' Strawberry Fields in Granville County said Thursday that one of their strawberry varieties is already in full bloom.

With freezing temperatures overnight, the strawberry blooms could be damaged.

Howard said farmers place tarps over the strawberries in an effort to protect them from the cold swings. However, that doesn't always work.

As for this year's crop, Howard is optimistic that Lyon Farms' strawberries will make it through the cold and come out delicious on the other end.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkgranville countyweatherfarmers marketfarming
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Conner's Law to enhance penalties for deadly attacks on law enforcement
Threat made against Zebulon Middle School, police say
Chapel Hill farm offers goat cuddling sessions
40 people displaced by fire at Morrisville apartment complex
Sen. Martha McSally, ex-Air Force pilot, says officer raped her
Raleigh police investigate double shooting on Atlantic Avenue
Grieving Raleigh widow seeks answers after deadly home invasion
Show More
Durham Police investigate after man robs BB&T bank branch
Durham police investigate homicide after shooting death of 21-year-old
Georgia Tech edges North Carolina State, 63-61
Cary woman charged in 2 Alamance County bank robberies
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
More TOP STORIES News