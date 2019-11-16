Food & Drink

Hardee's testing 'Thanksgiving in a Box' with stuffing breaded tenders, sweet potato waffle fries

Hardee's may be starting a new practice of adding seasonal meals to its menu.

The fast-food giant announced this week that it is testing an item called "Thanksgiving in a Box."

It's a limited time offer that the company says puts a spin on holiday flavors.

It includes stuffing breaded tenders, sweet potato waffle fries, toasted onion coated green beans and chicken gravy.





Hardee's is pitching it as a tasty, stress-free alternative to traditional holiday favorites.

The chain is testing "Thanksgiving in a Box" at participating Jacksonville, Florida restaurants through December 3 while supplies last.

It costs $6.99.



