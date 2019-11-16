Hardee's testing 'Thanksgiving in a Box' with stuffing breaded tenders, sweet potato waffle fries

The fast-food giant announced this week that it is testing an item called "Thanksgiving in a Box."
It's a limited time offer that the company says puts a spin on holiday flavors.
It includes stuffing breaded tenders, sweet potato waffle fries, toasted onion coated green beans and chicken gravy.
Starting tomorrow, Hardee's is serving up flavors of the season with our Thanksgiving in a Box! Try our signature chicken tenders with sage and herb stuffing breading, sweet potato fries and fried green beans! Available only in Jacksonville, Florida! pic.twitter.com/D568oKo6r7— Hardee's (@Hardees) November 12, 2019
Hardee's is pitching it as a tasty, stress-free alternative to traditional holiday favorites.
The chain is testing "Thanksgiving in a Box" at participating Jacksonville, Florida restaurants through December 3 while supplies last.
It costs $6.99.
Our Thanksgiving in a Box is available now through 12/3 at the below locations in Jacksonville, Florida.— Hardee's (@Hardees) November 15, 2019
