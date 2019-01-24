Fayetteville's 3 best spots to score cheap Greek food

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Greek restaurants around Fayetteville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.
1. George's Pastas Gyros NY Subs
Photo: tom h./Yelp
Topping the list is George's Pastas Gyros NY Subs. Located at 6238 Yadkin Road, the Greek spot is the highest rated low-priced Greek restaurant in Fayetteville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Jerry P. wrote, "This place is awesome. They have the best gyros in town. We have been coming here for at least five years now. If you want the best gyros in town, you have to come to George's or you're wasting your money."
2. Zorba's Gyro on a Spit
Photo: jackie k./Yelp
Next up is Zorba's Gyro on a Spit, situated at 2919 Raeford Road. With four stars out of 86 reviews on Yelp, the Greek, Mediterranean and traditional American spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.
N W., who reviewed it on Nov. 25, said, "Our favorite Greek restaurant in town. Three meals a day served with an attention to detail and more than fairly priced. The Signature Gyro is hard to beat. My favorite is the Mediterranean Greek salad with roasted lamb from the spit. Cold beer and fast service."
3. Agora Restaurant
Photo: amy h./Yelp
Agora Restaurant, located at 107 Person St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable Turkish and Greek spot four stars out of 24 reviews.
Matt A. said, "Excellent little Greek place. The dressing on the Greek salad was the best I've had!"