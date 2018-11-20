FOOD & DRINK

Feast your eyes on the best Raleigh businesses to visit before Thanksgiving

Boulted Bread. | Photo: Kong L./Yelp

By Hoodline
The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us, meaning it's time to find your stretchy pants and to think about what you're thankful for this year.

Whether you'll be feasting with family and friends or doing something unrelated to overeating, we've got a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed things to do (and get) in preparation for the big day. From grocery stores to beer and wine shops to bakeries, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find Raleigh's top go-to's for the holiday, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list of where to head.

1. Trader Joe's



Photo: holly k./Yelp

Topping the list is Trader Joe's. Located at 3000 Wake Forest Road in Six Forks, this the highest rated grocery store in Raleigh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 142 reviews on Yelp. Stop by for all your grocery needs and for seasonal treats, like the cinnamon pear cider and pumpkin spice cookies.

2. The Butcher's Market



Photo: the butcher's market/Yelp

Next up is Falls of Neuse's The Butcher's Market, situated at 5045 Falls of Neuse Road. With 4.5 stars out of 79 reviews on Yelp, the butcher and grocery store has proven to be a local favorite.

With locations in Cary and Raleigh, this spot offers premium meats and serves as a specialty grocery, with bread, milk, eggs from local farmers and more. The Butcher's Market specializes in beef, poultry, pork and seafood. See the full list of offerings here.

Yelper LeAnne W. wrote, "This is my favorite place to purchase meat. The marinated beef tips and the candy apple-flavored bacon are my favorites."

3. Lidl



Photo: holly k./Yelp

Falls of Neuse's Lidl, located at 4308 Wake Forest Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the grocery store four stars out of 39 reviews.

Lidl is an international grocery chain with locations in 29 countries. Ninety percent of its products are private label offerings. In addition to meat, produce, poultry and seafood, Lidl also offers beer and wine.

4. Boulted Bread



Photo: tracy l./Yelp

In need of the freshest bread and desserts for your Thanksgiving feast? Central's Boulted Bread, located at 614 W. South St., is a top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery and cafe 4.5 stars out of 201 reviews.

The spot's croissants and butter rolls are Thanksgiving staples. Expect apple pie, sweet potato pie, an assorted pastry box and bread pudding among the dessert offerings.

5. Tasty Beverage Company



Photo: lana l./Yelp

Finally, in the beverage department, there's Central's Tasty Beverage Company, situated at 327 W. Davie St., Suite #106. With 4.5 stars out of 102 reviews on Yelp

This spot specializes in beer and stocks seasonal selections, like Fonta Flora's Supper Table red ale and Prairie Artisan Ale's Christmas Bomb! stout. Tasty Beverage Company also stocks select wines and ciders, and serves draft beer at its in-store bar.
