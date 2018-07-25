FOOD & DRINK

Fig debuts in Raleigh with coffee, cocktails and cafe fare

Photo: Fig/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new coffee and cocktail bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 1000 Brookside Drive, Suite 109, near the Oakwood Dog Park, the new addition to Raleigh is called Fig.

In addition to alcohol and caffeinated beverages, Fig offers a dog-friendly patio and a small menu. Start your morning with the House Quiche: goat cheese, pecorino and fig preserves with a side of mixed greens. Craving something fruity? Fig offers an acai bowl made with Greek yogurt, almond milk, granola, banana, berries and honey.

The afternoon menu includes the curry chicken salad sandwich with mango chutney, lettuce and tomato; mac and cheese made with pimento cheese and smoked sausage; and a grilled brie and apple sandwich.

As for the cocktails, enjoy the classic old fashioned, boulevardier and French 75, or ask the bartenders for cocktails of their own creations.

The new arrival has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Holly K., who reviewed the new spot on July 20, wrote, "I can't think of a prettier place to have a latte or cocktail. The interior is pretty spacious and they have a nice size patio in the back with room for more tables if they need it. On the back patio they have two large couch seating areas, which makes it a great spot to grab a drink with a group."

Yelper Rachel H. added, "The apple and brie grilled cheese was phenomenal and their macchiato was perfect. I loved the atmosphere, staff and food."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Fig is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 7 a.m.-midnight on Friday-Sunday.
