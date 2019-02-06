Find burgers and more at Chapel Hill's new Haw River Grill

Burger fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 261 S. Elliott Road, the fresh addition is called Haw River Grill.
The new spot offers salads, sandwiches, burgers and more on its menu. Haw River Grill also features a custom burger and sandwich bar. Draft beer and wine are available to accompany the meal.
Haw River Grill has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Andrea P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 1, wrote, "I had the chicken club and the Brussels sprouts, which were ridiculously good. I highly recommend this place."
Yelper Sara R. added, "The burgers were juicy and the buns were soft and fresh. As for the fries, they were crispy and salted just right. The fried Brussels sprouts were delicious, too."
Head on over to check it out: Haw River Grill is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChapel Hill
foodHoodlineChapel Hill