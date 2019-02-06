FOOD & DRINK

Find burgers and more at Chapel Hill's new Haw River Grill

By Hoodline
Burger fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 261 S. Elliott Road, the fresh addition is called Haw River Grill.

The new spot offers salads, sandwiches, burgers and more on its menu. Haw River Grill also features a custom burger and sandwich bar. Draft beer and wine are available to accompany the meal.

Haw River Grill has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Andrea P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 1, wrote, "I had the chicken club and the Brussels sprouts, which were ridiculously good. I highly recommend this place."

Yelper Sara R. added, "The burgers were juicy and the buns were soft and fresh. As for the fries, they were crispy and salted just right. The fried Brussels sprouts were delicious, too."

Head on over to check it out: Haw River Grill is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChapel Hill
FOOD & DRINK
Bill introduced to make ice cream NC's official frozen treat
Here are some keto-friendly foods, besides butter and bacon
Registered dietitian says the keto diet is a lifestyle, not a fad
Explore the freshest new businesses to debut in Raleigh
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Raleigh expected to set record highs Thursday; cold to push back in
Wake County family's tip helps NY investigators nab child sex predator
Gucci pulls sweater after customers say it resembles blackface
'Joke was on me:' Mom says Raleigh officers aimed guns at son with autism
Woman gives birth on bus in Chicago
Single dad criticized for bringing daughter to work
'Humiliation:' Driver says wife was affected by DMV backlog
Conviction upheld for woman who urged boyfriend's suicide
Show More
Durham dad explains why son took knee during pledge at council meeting
Raleigh residents view master plan for Dorothea Dix Park one last time
Cumberland County student petitions for gender neutral graduation requirements
State AG investigates more than 50 complaints against Apex dog trainer
The country's best gin is closer than you think
More News