COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS

Five mouth-watering side dishes for grilling season

Leigh Powell Hines
It's officially outdoor grilling season. In the South, it's not uncommon for one's social calendar to be filled with family reunions, potluck dinners, bbq's or even a good, ole' fashioned "Pig Pickin" where bbq is a noun and not a verb. Usually, the hosts ask the guests asked to bring a side dish to share. I've been writing about side dishes for years and you can find all of these recipes and more under the recipe section of the HinesSightBlog. When I'm cooking these dishes at home, I like to pair them with special burger recipe.

I've made every single of these dishes at least once, and some dishes are so popular that I'm not allowed to attend some annual events unless I bring a certain dish with you. Here are our five side dish favorites.

Leigh Powell Hines is an ABC11 Community Influencer. Read more work on her blog.

Southern Shoe Peg Corn Salad

Shoe Peg Corn Salad

This particular side dish is a favorite of my mother-in-law so anytime she hosts an event, she asks me to make this delicious side dish that is served chilled. It's even better if made the day ahead.

Southern Potluck Potatoes for a Crowd

This yummy side dish originally came from a cookbook from an Edenton, N.C. church. It's one of those dishes that tend to come back empty when you take it an event.

Easy No-Mayo Pasta Salad

Easy No-Mayo Pasta Salad

I have several friends who do not like condiments. When you're in the South, it's sometimes hard to go to an event and find a side dish that does not contain mustard or mayonnaise. When I was having one of my no-mayo friends over to the house, I whipped up an easy pasta salad that I was proud to put on the table. Olive Oil and Lemon juice serve as the base.

Southern Baked Beans with a Twist

Southern Baked Beans with a Twist

I like baked beans as a side dish. However, soaking beans can take a while so to save time, I doctor up canned beans. now. This baked bean recipe is originally from Rachael Ray, but I accidentally created a new version of the dish when I read the ingredients wrong. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.

Hines Mac and Cheese

This recipe came from my husband's family, but it's the only Mac and Cheese I make now. My kids ask for this dish more than anything else. In fact, it's the only dish I take to Scouting events now because my husband nor son will let me take anything else. I've served it to many guests in my home and I hope you enjoy, too.

Leigh Powell Hines is an ABC11 Community Influencer. Read more work on her blog.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodCommunity Influencers
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS
Caregivers Corner Q&A: How to communicate to caregivers and deal with argumentative loved ones
Best iPhone/Android apps for Back to School
Raleigh Restaurant Week: Local YouTubers try it out
Relaxation Day: Places to relax around the Triangle
A day out for caregivers and their loved ones: America's favorites in our backyard
More Community Influencers
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Kathmandu Kitchen brings Himalayan cuisine to Cary
Get the dish on Fayetteville's dining scene, from an ice cream shop to a relocated eatery
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News