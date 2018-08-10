Food Hall to open in Durham, vendors announced

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --The Food Hall trend is coming to Durham!
The Durham Food Hall is set to open in the early winter season of 2018 on the first floor of Liberty Warehouse, which is located in the Central Park District of Downtown Durham.
The Food Hall will offer 10 dining options, two bars and two private event spaces within 15,000 square feet.
"Durham has co-working spaces for our vibrant tech community, shared labs for cutting-edge researchers, and even incubators for burgeoning brew-masters- why not a space for our culinary entrepreneurs, too?" said Adair Mueller, founder of Durham Food Hall.
Some of the Food Hall's vendors originated from well-known restaurants while others are brand new.
"With 200 plus applicants interested in the Hall, I relied heavily on my gut instincts to guide me. While the quality of food and techniques of these vendors are very important, their character was equally important and vital in my decision making," said Mueller.
Here is a list of the 10 vendors that will make up the Durham Food Hall:
- Locals Seafood Market & Oyster Bar - seasonal North Carolina seafood, fresh daily from the coast. Everything from oyster plates and simple ceviche to market fish you can take home and prepare yourself.
- Lula & Sadie's - a seasonal, Southern eatery highlighting the cultural roots and bounty of produce our region produces, from scalloped potatoes and hot cakes, to tomato salad, chicken potpie and eggnog-pecan French toast.
- Liturgy Beverage - creative tea and coffee beverages inspired by both the growers and producers who provide the ingredients, and the people who enjoy drinking them.
- Simons Says Spread This - small batch artisanal nut spreads drizzled on top of and dipped over baked goods, fro-yo, and frozen fruits. Hello, grown-up pb&j!
- Old North Meats and Provisions - house-smoked meats, sausages and charcuterie for deli sandwiches or sliced. They will also have a selection of local cheeses - to enjoy at the Hall or to make your own charcuterie and cheese board at home.
- Napoli Pizza and Gelato - Neapolitan wood-fired pizza with naturally risen dough, and sweet gelatos and sorbets made from scratch.
- Afters - Cookie cakes and dessert flights, giving you delicious small tastes of multiple desserts - you can try them all!
- Ex-Voto Cocina Nixtamal - heirloom corn and nixtamalization to produce items like tacos, tamales, and tostadas that celebrate both Mexican and regional agriculture.
- Durham Raw - foods to inspire an optimal lifestyle by providing fresh juice, smoothies, and unprocessed, plant-based, nutrient-dense, super-foods in their raw (living) form, full of live enzymes.