FREE COFFEE: Where to find National Coffee Day deals near you

While coffee is generally an affordable luxury, who doesn't love a free cup? Here are some deals and freebies being offered to honor the day:
At Dunkin' you can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.
⏰ It’s almost time ⏰ We’ve declared that National Coffee Day is now National Dunkin’ Day because Dunkin’ = Coffee! ☕️ Celebrate with us tomorrow, 9/29, by grabbing your medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. 🎉 Exclusions & additional charges may apply. pic.twitter.com/BVB04yBTsv— Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) September 28, 2020
Krispy Kreme is giving away a free brewed coffee without a purchase. Rewards members with the Krispy Kreme app will also receive a free donut.
The most delicious thing about #NationalCoffeeDay tomorrow? FREE 🍩 & ☕️ for rewards members! Sign up by downloading our app or click here https://t.co/9MKn37EEND!— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) September 28, 2020
Valid for rewards members only. 9/29 only. At shop offer. Participating US shops & info ->https://t.co/VihgupbOLv pic.twitter.com/uJGqBDp2vF
Starbucks rewards members who order any grande or larger handcrafted beverage will receive a free drink loaded into their accounts for use on their next visit.
You must use the order ahead and pay feature in the Starbucks app to get the deal.
Wawa is giving away a free cup of coffee to its rewards members with the Wawa app.
Sorry, us again! Can't sleep…too excited for #NationalCofffeeDay tomorrow. There's still time to sign up for Wawa Rewards and receive a bonus reward to get that FREE ☕️— Wawa (@Wawa) September 29, 2020