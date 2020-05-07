Food & Drink

Second Harvest giving away a week's worth of food in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is putting a strain on the nation's food supply and making it hard for some families to put meals on the table.

Folks in Fayetteville will get some welcome relief from that on Thursday morning. Second Harvest is teaming up with the National Guard, Cumberland County Emergency Management and Team Rubicon to pass out a week's worth of food at Crown Coliseum.

The food bank will hand out five-pound bags of chicken breasts and fruit along with a box of produce.

The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Cars were seen already lining up at 5 a.m. Drivers should enter through Owen Drive.

On Tuesday, Carlie C's and House of Raeford Farms organized a 40,000-pound chicken giveaway at a Fayetteville church.
