FREE FOOD! Teachers, school personnel get free burger and fries Tuesday at Red Robin

Teachers eat free at Red Robin on June 5. (KTRK)

Educators, it's your time to eat free at Red Robin!

The restaurant is celebrating the end of the school year on June 5 by offering teachers, counselors, bus drivers and school administrators a free Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries.

The offer is valid dine-in only for all teachers, educational professionals and administrators.

A teacher or school identification is required.

