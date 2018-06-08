FOOD & DRINK

FREE TACO! Golden State Warriors win triggers Taco Bell giveaway

EMBED </>More Videos

Golden State Warriors win triggers Taco Bell giveaway. (Shutterstock)

After the Golden State Warriors "stole" a road win against the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night, Taco Bell will let everyone in America "steal" a taco next week.

Taco Bell contest rules stated that if either NBA finals team won a road game at the home arena of the other team during the finals, everyone would win the taco.

The Warriors beat the Cavaliers 110-102 in Cleveland.

As part of the fast food chain's "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion, patrons will be eligible for one free Doritos Locos Taco between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 13.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodtacostaco bellGolden State Warriorsu.s. & worldfree food
FOOD & DRINK
Kathmandu Kitchen brings Himalayan cuisine to Cary
Get the dish on Fayetteville's dining scene, from an ice cream shop to a relocated eatery
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
Bojangles' drops 4 menu items
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News