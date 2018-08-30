From fresh produce to pasta: 3 new businesses debut in Durham

Sprouts Farmers Market
Photo: lisa w./Yelp
Topping the list is Sprouts Farmers Market, located at 105 W. North Carolina Highway 54. This is the Arizona-based supermarket chain's fourth store in North Carolina. The new location offers shoppers a multitude of produce and vegetables, along with a juice bar, sandwich station, fresh sushi, health and wellness section, bulk foods and more.
Snow Factory Durham
Photo: Snow Factory Durham/Yelp
Snow Factory Durham is a spot to score sweet treats that recently opened at 760 Ninth St. in Old West Durham. The chain, which has several other U.S. shops, makes its rolled ice cream on an iced grill where it's mixed with fruit and other ingredients and then chopped and stirred until it is crystallized.
The ice cream flavors include the Unicorn (vanilla base with sprinkles), Matcha Cavalier (matcha green tea base with fresh strawberries) and Let it Snow (mango base with fresh mangoes). Garnish your dessert with toppings like honey graham, almond flakes, M&Ms, creamy chocolate sticks, pretzels, brownie, popping pearls, gummy bears and more.
Cucciolo Osteria
Photo: zhao s./Yelp
Cucciolo Osteria is an Italian spot that recently opened its doors at 601 W. Main St., Suite C, in the Warehouse District. And with five stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.
Start off with rustic Tuscan pate with fresh sage and a baguette or the basil tomato with housemade ricotta. Then move on to entrees like the white ragu tajarin made with ground beef and pork; the porchetta with roasted carrots and spinach; or the brined chicken double cooked in butter with a lightly dressed baby arugula salad.