From health food to hot pot: get to know the 3 newest eateries to launch in Cary

Photo: CoreLife Eatery/Yelp

By Hoodline
Ready to discover the freshest new spots in Cary? From a hot pot spot to a pizza joint, read on for a list of the newest restaurants to open around town.

Corelife Eatery



Photo: corelife eatery/Yelp

Corelife Eatery is a New American spot located at 200 Crossroads Blvd., Suite #100. With a three-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival is still finding its footing.

Part of a national healthy foods chain that has locations across the country, this spot specializes in green bowls, grain bowls, broth bowls and more. Vegan options are also available. Take a gander at the full menu here.

Yelper S L. noted, "We ordered the Tuna Poke Grain Bowl, Grilled Chicken Tortilla Broth Bowl and the Tuna Poke Fire Rice Bowl. All the ingredients were very fresh."

So Hot



Photo: man j./Yelp

Head over to 1937 High House Road and you'll find So Hot, a new spot to score all-you-can-eat hot pot and more. With 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival is receiving positive attention.

Yelper Mary Z. wrote, "We really liked our meal! We even had fun using the iPad to choose our dishes: beef, lamb, shrimp, mushrooms, meatballs, dumplings and some fresh vegetables."

Pizza La Stella



Photo: pizza la stella/Yelp

Then there's Pizza La Stella, a new Italian restaurant and cocktail bar located at 1389 Kildaire Farm Road. With four stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp, the new spot has received solid feedback from patrons.

With one location in Cary and another in Raleigh, Pizza La Stella specializes in Neapolitan pizza. This new spot uses ingredients sourced from Italy. Take a peek at the menu here.

Yelper Cheryl C. called the tiramisu dessert, "The star of the show... The whipped mascarpone custard consistency and the hint of coffee, vanilla and lady fingers was heavenly!"
