From pizza to Persian fare: Your guide to 4 new Chapel Hill eateries

Quickly
Photo: jenny v./Yelp
Quickly is a new spot that's serving up bubble tea, snacks and sweets at 503 Meadowmont Village Circle. So far, it's been well-received: It's got a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.
On the drinks menu, you can accessorize your bubble tea with an array of toppings, including tapioca balls, red bean, egg pudding, grass jelly, cheese cap jellies and more. Get three toppings with your drink and the establishment will automatically upgrade it to a large for free. For the food menu, expect street food like fried fish balls, musubi, fried calamari rings and more.
MidiCi Italian Kitchen
Photo: greg h./Yelp
Stop by 100 E. Franklin St., Suite 100, and you'll find MidiCi Italian Kitchen, a new wine bar and pizzeria that's part of a growing nationwide chain of eateries. Visitors can expect authentic Neapolitan pizza, with dough made with only four ingredients -- non-GMO double zero flour imported from Naples, pure water, sea salt and live yeast.
In addition to pizzas, the spot also serves appetizers, fresh signature salads, authentic Italian gelato and Nutella calzones for dessert. The selection of drinks includes wood-fire roasted coffee, gourmet tea, craft beer and a collection of wines.
Rumi Persian Cafe
Photo: Kaitlyn M./Yelp
Rumi Persian Cafe is a new Persian/Iranian eatery at 306 W. Franklin St., Suite G, E10. Located in the Blue Dogwood Public Market, Rumi joins a diverse food hall that includes chocolatiers, butcheries and more. According to its website, the eatery uses organically sourced cooking oils and sustainably farmed meats.
The menu includes Persian staples like lamb shank, chicken gyros, fessen joon (a pomegranate and walnut stew) and more. Vegetarian and vegan options are also available.
Yaya Tea
Photo: abbey g./Yelp
Yaya Tea is a new Japanese shop that's located at 157 E. Franklin St. The chain specializes in fresh tea with various jellies and boba toppings, imported snacks from Japan and handmade rice balls wrapped in dried seaweed, per its website.
Best-sellers include First Love (peach and mango white tea), Sunrise (strawberry and mango white tea) and Clean Clothes (mango and kiwi green tea). There are also options for diners to customize their tea, slushie or smoothie. (Find the full menu here.)