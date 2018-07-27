FOOD & DRINK

From pizza to Persian fare: Your guide to 4 new Chapel Hill eateries

Quickly. | Photo: J.D. H./Yelp

By Hoodline
Want intel on the newest restaurants in Chapel Hill? From a Chinese sweets and snacks spot to a pizzeria, read on for a rundown of the freshest places to make their debuts around town.

Quickly



Photo: jenny v./Yelp

Quickly is a new spot that's serving up bubble tea, snacks and sweets at 503 Meadowmont Village Circle. So far, it's been well-received: It's got a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

On the drinks menu, you can accessorize your bubble tea with an array of toppings, including tapioca balls, red bean, egg pudding, grass jelly, cheese cap jellies and more. Get three toppings with your drink and the establishment will automatically upgrade it to a large for free. For the food menu, expect street food like fried fish balls, musubi, fried calamari rings and more.

MidiCi Italian Kitchen



Photo: greg h./Yelp

Stop by 100 E. Franklin St., Suite 100, and you'll find MidiCi Italian Kitchen, a new wine bar and pizzeria that's part of a growing nationwide chain of eateries. Visitors can expect authentic Neapolitan pizza, with dough made with only four ingredients -- non-GMO double zero flour imported from Naples, pure water, sea salt and live yeast.

In addition to pizzas, the spot also serves appetizers, fresh signature salads, authentic Italian gelato and Nutella calzones for dessert. The selection of drinks includes wood-fire roasted coffee, gourmet tea, craft beer and a collection of wines.

Rumi Persian Cafe



Photo: Kaitlyn M./Yelp

Rumi Persian Cafe is a new Persian/Iranian eatery at 306 W. Franklin St., Suite G, E10. Located in the Blue Dogwood Public Market, Rumi joins a diverse food hall that includes chocolatiers, butcheries and more. According to its website, the eatery uses organically sourced cooking oils and sustainably farmed meats.

The menu includes Persian staples like lamb shank, chicken gyros, fessen joon (a pomegranate and walnut stew) and more. Vegetarian and vegan options are also available.

Yaya Tea
Photo: abbey g./Yelp

Yaya Tea is a new Japanese shop that's located at 157 E. Franklin St. The chain specializes in fresh tea with various jellies and boba toppings, imported snacks from Japan and handmade rice balls wrapped in dried seaweed, per its website.

Best-sellers include First Love (peach and mango white tea), Sunrise (strawberry and mango white tea) and Clean Clothes (mango and kiwi green tea). There are also options for diners to customize their tea, slushie or smoothie. (Find the full menu here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChapel Hill
FOOD & DRINK
National Lasagna Day: Perfect summer recipe
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Mayonnaise ice cream? Yes, that's a thing.
You may have seen the sign, but have you ever grabbed a bite inside?
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Serious crash closes I-85 southbound in Durham
Raleigh roofing company under microscope in state fraud investigation
Hidden History: The lost community beneath Jordan Lake
Death investigation underway after body found inside burned up car
Meet the candidates for North Carolina's potential new voting machines
How to pick a mask for protection during a wildfire
NC police department shut down after police chief, officer arrested
NTSB warns against jumping out of a car for #InMyFeelings challenge
Show More
NC family stunned when rattlesnake slithers onto boat
Everything you need to know about Raleigh Supercon
MoviePass temporarily goes offline after running out of cash
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
Raleigh man charged after driving car into Raleigh Verizon store
More News