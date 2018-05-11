FOOD & DRINK

From scones to sandwiches: The 5 best bakeries in Raleigh

Lucettegrace | Magnus H./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to try the best bakeries in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your cravings.

1. Lucettegrace



Photo: SUjung s./Yelp

Topping the list is Lucettegrace. Located at 235 South Salisbury St. in Central, the bakery, which offers desserts, coffee, tea and more, is the highest-rated in Raleigh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 288 reviews on Yelp. Look forward to the bourbon pecan pie croissant and the macaroon ice cream sandwiches.

2. Bittersweet



Photo: Laura K./Yelp

Next up is Central's Bittersweet, situated at 16 E. Martin St. With 4.5 stars out of 233 reviews on Yelp, this bakery and cocktail bar has proven to be a local favorite. Look forward to the Derby Pie (chocolate bourbon pecan pie) and the salty chipwich ice cream sandwich (chocolate sea-salt cookies with ice cream in between).

3. Boulted Bread



Photo: TRACY L./Yelp

Central's Boulted Bread, located at 614 W. South St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers coffee, tea and more, 4.5 stars out of 189 reviews. Check out the Morning Bread (sweet, flaky bread with an orange flavor) and gooey chocolate croissant.

4. Yellow Dog Bread Company



Photo: lin c./Yelp

Yellow Dog Bread Company, a bakery that offers coffee, tea and more in Mordecai, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 143 Yelp reviews. Look forward to pastries such as chai cookies, pecan sticky buns and chocolate chip scones. Head over to 219 E. Franklin St. to see for yourself.

5. The Morning Times



Photo: vania w./Yelp

Over in Central, check out The Morning Times, which has earned four stars out of 432 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, breakfast and brunch spot at 10 E. Hargett St. Look forward to The Morning Times' corned beef hash, breakfast sandwich and southwest chicken wrap.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineRaleigh
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Kathmandu Kitchen brings Himalayan cuisine to Cary
Get the dish on Fayetteville's dining scene, from an ice cream shop to a relocated eatery
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News