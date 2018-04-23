FOOD & DRINK

From tater tots to cheesecake: Check out 4 top affordable food trucks in Raleigh

Photo: Sujung S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to try the best food trucks in town?

Using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable food trucks in Raleigh.

1. Deli-icious



Photo: Jacob C./Yelp

Topping the list is Deli-icious, a food truck that offers a rotating menu of modern American eats. It can usually be found at 1100 Paine Ct. in Falls of Neuse, as well as at local events. With offerings like crab quesadilla and the Smokey and the Bandit panini (chicken, avocado, chipotle mayo and provolone cheese), the deli and food truck has earned four stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp.

2. Philly's Cheesesteaks



Photo: Chrissy I./Yelp

Next up is Five Points's Philly's Cheesesteaks, situated at 1641 Glenwood Ave. In addition to cheesesteaks, the food truck also offers sides like cheese fries made with Wiz. With four stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp, the food truck has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

3. The Tot Spot



Photo: Juyoung S./Yelp

Five Points's The Tot Spot, located at 1041 Wirewood Dr., and found around town, is another top choice. It specializes in tater tots with toppings. Look for the the buffalo chicken tots with chicken, buffalo cheese sauce and blue cheese crumbles or the California tots with rotisserie chicken, avocado and bacon. Yelpers have given the local favorite four stars out of five reviews.

4. Cocoa Forte Desserts



Photo: Nicole M./Yelp

Cocoa Forte Desserts, a food truck that specializes in chocolate-dipped cheesecake, is another affordable go-to, with five stars out of three Yelp reviews. Options include the Dulce Tigre, dipped in caramel dip and topped with toasted almonds and white chocolate drizzle, or the Cocoa Carribbean covered in toasted coconut, sweet coconut flakes and lime drizzle. Head over to 411 West Morgan St. to taste for yourself.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineRaleigh
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Kathmandu Kitchen brings Himalayan cuisine to Cary
Get the dish on Fayetteville's dining scene, from an ice cream shop to a relocated eatery
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News