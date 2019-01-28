RECALL

Fruit sold in Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled in multiple states due to listeria concern

EMBED </>More Videos

Nectarines, plums and peaches sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi have been recalled over a possible listeria contamination. (Shutterstock)

YONKERS, N.Y. (WTVD) --
Nectarines, plums and peaches sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi have been included in a multi-state recall due to possible listeria contamination.

Jac. Vandenberg, Inc. of Yonkers, New York, is recalling 1,727 cartons of fresh peaches, 1,207 of fresh nectarines and 365 cartons of fresh plums.

According to the FDA, the recall was a result of a routine sampling which revealed that products contained the bacteria.

The peaches and nectarines are sold as a bulk retail produce item with a PLU sticker (PLU# 4044, 3035, 4378) showing the country of origin of Chile.

ALDI: The peaches, nectarines and plums sold are packaged in a two-pound bag with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090281, 7804650090298, 7804650090304.

The possibly contaminated nectarines, peaches and plums were sold in North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia

Costco: The nectarines sold are packaged in a four-pound plastic clamshell with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090212 in California stores.

Walmart: Nectarines and peaches were sold in Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Listeria organisms can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

RELATED: FDA: Thoroughly wash avocados before eating to avoid listeria

No illnesses have been reported yet.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, according to the FDA.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodproduct recallsrecalllisteriafruitfoodwalmartcostcoNC
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RECALL
General Mills recalls bags of flour over salmonella concerns
Blood pressure medication recalled for containing cancer-causing substance
Perdue chicken recall: 'May contain' wood
Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to increased fire risk
More recall
FOOD & DRINK
Is it the same? Howling Cow ice cream now in Harris Teeter
Heinz creates 'ketchup caviar' for Valentine's Day
Conversation doughnuts fill heart-shaped hole left by Sweethearts
Raleigh's top 5 cocktail bars to visit now
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
NCDOT crews prepare for possible light snow on Tuesday
Franklin County 18-year-old facing double homicide, arson charges
2 men sought after morning home invasion in Raleigh
2 fraternities suspended as Duke investigates hazing complaints
Is it the same? Howling Cow ice cream now in Harris Teeter
Cher apologizes for using cuss word during Raleigh concert
DNA kit helps nab suspect in Fayetteville rape case from 1987
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
Show More
Officials confirm 3-year-old Casey Hathaway was not kidnapped
It can be 'scary,' but some parents still choose infant swim lessons
Durham police seek suspect in extended stay hotel homicide
Geoffrey Owens makes Trader Joe's joke at the SAGs
Durham police arrest third suspect in shooting death of man
More News