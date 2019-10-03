Fruitcake is in style: Southern Supreme Fruitcake Company continues to grow

Annual Open House
The annual Open House runs October 10th-13th where guests can see the newest addition, visit the sampling bar, browse the beautiful holiday and season décor merchandise, and partake in a 20%-off special of the 2 lb. fruitcakes (limit 12).
If fruitcake still really isn't your thing, don't worry - there are plenty of delicious food products! Some of these treats include cookies, jams, jellies, mustard, pralines, truffles, coffee, hot apple cider mix, and cocoa made from fresh-shaved chocolate!
Open House Hours
- October 10-12th 9am-5pm
- October 13th 1pm-5pm
Share the Joy
Located in rural Bear Creek, North Carolina, enjoy a visit that is a truly unique experience. Don't forget to grab gifts for those loved ones near to you. For those who may live a little further visit SouthernSupreme.com, which offers a wide selection of mail-order products.