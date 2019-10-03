southern supreme

Fruitcake is in style: Southern Supreme Fruitcake Company continues to grow

Visit the Southern Supreme showroom during their open house on October 10-13, 2019.

You've probably heard the jokes or even passed on a fruitcake yourself, but Southern Supreme's "famous nutty fruitcake" keeps customers coming back year after year. In fact, the family-owned business, with its modest start on a small country farm over 30 years ago, has been added to 10 times! Their brand new change features an expanded showroom, which allows for ease of navigation and extra comfort while touring the showroom and sampling bar.


Annual Open House


The annual Open House runs October 10th-13th where guests can see the newest addition, visit the sampling bar, browse the beautiful holiday and season décor merchandise, and partake in a 20%-off special of the 2 lb. fruitcakes (limit 12).

If fruitcake still really isn't your thing, don't worry - there are plenty of delicious food products! Some of these treats include cookies, jams, jellies, mustard, pralines, truffles, coffee, hot apple cider mix, and cocoa made from fresh-shaved chocolate!

Open House Hours
- October 10-12th 9am-5pm

- October 13th 1pm-5pm

Share the Joy


Located in rural Bear Creek, North Carolina, enjoy a visit that is a truly unique experience. Don't forget to grab gifts for those loved ones near to you. For those who may live a little further visit SouthernSupreme.com, which offers a wide selection of mail-order products.
