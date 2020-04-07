Generator stolen from taco truck as owners struggle through coronavirus pandemic

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The owners of the Tacos Los Altos food truck in Hillsborough said a thief stole their generator.Jose Olivares and his wife, Alejandra Mojica, also own Los Altos Restaurant on West King Street. Business was down dramatically at the restaurant due to the coronavirus pandemic, so they closed temporarily and were only operating out of the food truck, Olivares said.Now, another setback."It's stressful, very stressful," Olivares said.The generator was stolen overnight Sunday as the food truck sat in the parking lot where they operate daily, at 231 South Churton Street."It's really hard to deal with," Olivares said. "Generators are not cheap. For a small business like this to come up, to replace the generator, it's going to take a lot of tacos, a lot."Hillsborough Police Department Lt. Davis Trimmer said it appears somebody cut through the chain and/or locks to steal the generator.Olivares said he had three locks on the generator, kept in a metal frame in front of the truck.For now, the couple has plugged into electricity with the landlord's approval.Thankfully, they have a backup generator they'll be able to use. But Olivares said they'll need to replace the generator, worth about $1,000, eventually."If someone needs money, I'm willing to give them free food but just don't take the stuff I need to operate my business," Olivares said.Olivares said community members in Hillsborough have been reaching out wanting to help. He tells them the best way to help is by buying tacos. They're open every day except Sunday.