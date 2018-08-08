FOOD & DRINK

Get a 'Taste of Restaurant Week' at the Downtown Raleigh Farmers Market

EMBED </>More Videos

You may recognize owners Sunny Lin and Sophia Woo. The won the sixth season of the Food Network's "The Great Food Truck Race." (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The Downtown Raleigh Alliance is giving a sneak peek of Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week at the Market and Exchange Plazas in downtown Raleigh on Wednesday.

Chef-Proprietor Jason Smith from 18 Seaboard and Chef Amanda Haisley from Buku will demonstrate how to make items they'll be serving on their Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week menus.

Cooking demonstrations will start at 11:35 a.m.

Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week is celebrating its 10th anniversary from Aug. 13 - Aug. 19.

Mofu Shoppe: From a food truck dream to a brick-and-mortar reality
You may recognize owners Sunny Lin and Sophia Woo. The won the sixth season of the Food Network's "The Great Food Truck Race."
Raleigh Restaurant Week Spotlight: Parkside
Raleigh food lovers, prepare to eat! Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week is fast approaching and more than 40 restaurants will be participating.


Participating restaurants will offer delectable, three-course prix fixe dinners for $20 or $30 per person, depending on the venue (tax and tip not included).

As a special amenity to downtown workers and other daytime downtown visitors, some restaurants will be offering $5 and $10 lunch specials that week.

All menus will be available online.

Reservations are strongly recommended for dinner. To plan your itinerary, click here.

The Market runs every Wednesday through September 26.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantbusinessfoodraleigh newswake county newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
Fancy, filling and fresh: explore 3 new businesses to open in Durham
Coffee, Cocktails and Tapas! NOW OPEN: Fig Raleigh
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Exclusive: Family of murder victim speaks after parole of killer announced
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Uncertainty lingers for Spring Lake residents, now 90 days without running water
Wilson Police investigate after 16-year-old dies from gunshot wound
Off-duty trooper rescues woman from rip current off NC coast
Cree employee charged with stealing company secrets worth more than $100M
Sources: Fetus discovered by crew on plane from Charlotte to NY
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
Show More
4 NC pitmasters compete on Food Network show
Drivers eager for improvements to dangerous Raleigh intersection
National Night Out brings community together, focuses on crime prevention
Family stakes future on Brier Creek sports facility
Judge declines quick ruling on amendments restraining order
More News