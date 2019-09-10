Food & Drink

Get an early taste of the foods from the NC State Fair

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you love the many decadent delights from the North Carolina State Fair, you don't have to wait to try them.

You can sample the concoctions before they hit the midway in October.

The Taste of NC State Fair food truck will be at the Streets at Southpoint Mall on September 14 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. offering samples of the fair's newest treats.

The following day, the food truck will make two stops in Raleigh. It will be at the Raleigh Flea Market from 9:00 a.m. until noon and then North Hills from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The North Carolina State Fair runs from October 17 through Oct. 27 at the NC State Fairgrounds on Blue Ridge Road.
