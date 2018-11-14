Get free sandwich with Chick-fil-A delivery

Chick-fil-A is giving away free chicken sandwiches, 200,000 of them, to coincide with the launch of its delivery partnership with Door Dash.
Door Dash is an on-demand food delivery service now available at more than 1,100 restaurants.
If you order $5 or more Chick-fil-A food through the Door Dash app or website, you'll get a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich.
You'll have to act quickly, though. The offer is valid until Chick-fil-A gives away 200,000 sandwiches, or through next Tuesday.
