Get to know the 3 freshest new businesses to launch in Raleigh

Burney's Sweets & More
Photo: dina d./Yelp
Now open at 4500 Falls of Neuse Road, Suite #100, is Burney's Sweets & More, a bakery, offering cupcakes and more. With five stars from three reviews on Yelp, the newcomer is receiving positive attention.
Oak Steakhouse Raleigh
Photo: anne p./Yelp
Now open at 417 W. Hargett St. is Oak Steakhouse Raleigh. It's been an auspicious start for the steakhouse, which has 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp so far.
Apero
Photo: mary l./Yelp
A newcomer, Apero is a wine bar and cocktail bar, offering tapas and more, that's located at 309 Blake St. With five stars out of five reviews on Yelp, the new arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.
---
