Food & Drink

Get to know the 3 freshest new businesses to launch in Raleigh

Oak Steakhouse Raleigh. | Photo: Anne P./Yelp

By Hoodline
Ready to hit up the newest restaurant additions to Raleigh? From a bakery to a steakhouse, read on for the newest destinations to open recently.


Burney's Sweets & More





Photo: dina d./Yelp

Now open at 4500 Falls of Neuse Road, Suite #100, is Burney's Sweets & More, a bakery, offering cupcakes and more. With five stars from three reviews on Yelp, the newcomer is receiving positive attention.

Oak Steakhouse Raleigh




Photo: anne p./Yelp

Now open at 417 W. Hargett St. is Oak Steakhouse Raleigh. It's been an auspicious start for the steakhouse, which has 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp so far.

Apero




Photo: mary l./Yelp

A newcomer, Apero is a wine bar and cocktail bar, offering tapas and more, that's located at 309 Blake St. With five stars out of five reviews on Yelp, the new arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
