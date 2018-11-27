Get to know the 3 freshest new businesses to open in Fayetteville

Grand Nails Salon
Photo: thi n./Yelp
Grand Nails Salon recently launched at 3116 Raeford Road, Suite #200. With five stars out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Grand Nails Salon is receiving positive attention.
This new spot offers manicures, pedicures and waxing services for both men and women. Complimentary soft drinks and wines are available for customers.
Yelper Lynn C. noted, "What a fantastic place! Everyone was very attentive and professional. They offer great choices for spa pedicures, too."
Take a gander at the full list services here.
Rise Biscuit Donuts
Photo: kenneth g./Yelp
Head over to 1391 Walter Reed Road, Suite #102, and you'll find Rise Biscuit Donuts, a new breakfast and brunch spot, offering doughnuts and more. With 4.5 stars out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, the spot is proving to be popular.
A regional chain with several outposts in the southeast, Rise Biscuit Donuts specializes in buttermilk biscuits and donuts. Try a biscuit filled with bacon, chicken or country sausage. This spot also serves up fruit fritters, cinnamon biscuit rolls and specialty donuts, including the creme brulee and maple bacon.
Yelper Mic S. wrote, "The biscuits are flaky and buttery. The staff is friendly and quick. This is a solid restaurant for a quick breakfast or brunch."
Bragg Asia Bistro
Photo: dee m./Yelp
Last but not least, Bragg Asia Bistro is a new Chinese and Thai spot that's located at 2724 B Bragg Blvd. With five stars out of five reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.
Expect egg rolls, chicken dishes with rice, egg drop soup and more available for takeout and delivery. So far, Yelpers have raved about the quality of the fare, customer service and speedy delivery.
Yelper Lisa K. wrote, "Amazing Chinese and Thai food here! We called in our order and picked it up within 15 minutes. All of the dishes were excellent."
Bragg Asia Bistrois open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)