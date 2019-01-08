Get to know the 5 newest businesses to open in Cary

Raleigh Improv
1224 Parkside Main St.
Photo: raleigh improv/Yelp
Raleigh Improv is a comedy club.
This spot is part of a national chain of comedy clubs located across the country. In addition to hosting shows, Raleigh Improv also offers extensive dining options. (Take a gander at the full menu here.)
The fresh addition has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp.
Jeremy T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 30, wrote, "Wow! So glad there's something new, unique and exciting to do in Cary. I went to see Ken Jeong last night and had a great time."
Yelper Linda H. added, "We went during opening weekend to see Ken Jeong. The show was great. ... The space was much larger than expected and very well set up."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Raleigh Improv is open from noon-4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, noon-8 p.m. on Thursday, noon-10 p.m. on Friday, 12:30-10 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-7:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Duluth Trading Company
301 Crossroads Blvd.
Photo: chris k./Yelp
Duluth Trading Company is a clothing and accessories store that focuses on work and outdoor gear for both men and women.
Notable items include Buck Naked underwear (breathable performance boxer briefs) or its Longtail shirts (extra long on the back to eliminate plumber's crack). Besides clothing, you can also pick up tools, including accessories and storage for tools, lawn gear and camping and survival gear.
It has 4.5 stars out of four reviews on Yelp so far, indicating a strong reception from local shoppers.
Yelper Chris K., who was the first to review it on Nov. 18, said, "Really nice clothes and shoes for men and women, all at fair prices given the quality. This time of year there's lots of soft flannel shirts in wonderful patterns, plus sweaters, hats, scarves, gloves, jackets, and more. The employees are super friendly and helpful."
Andrew B. noted, "The customer service here is the best I have ever experienced while at a retail store. I cannot commend them enough. The return and exchange policies here are hands down the best you can find anywhere."
Duluth Trading Company is open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday- Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Sushi at the Park
1163 Parkside Main St.
Photo: kathy m./Yelp
Sushi at the Park is a new sushi bar.
This spot offers BOGO pricing on its wide variety of sushi rolls. It also has drink specials.
It's getting solid feedback from clientele, having earned a 3.5-star rating out of 21 Yelp reviews thus far.
Kathy M., who reviewed it on Dec. 28, said, "Staff was incredibly friendly and attentive. From the door greeter to our waitress, everyone was on their A-game. We enjoyed the food we ordered and the menu was extensive, but I definitely recommend indulging in the buy one get one deal on sushi rolls."
Vaughn C. noted, "Nothing about our dinner was anything less that wonderful. Appetizer was out quick, drinks were great and the special NYE cocktail had edible glitter! The rolls were fabulous, fresh and tasty. Service was terrific, super friendly and attentive."
The new spot has yet to post its hours online.
Sophie's Grill and Bar
2734 NC-55
Photo: Sophie's Grill and Bar/Yelp
Sophie's Grill and Bar is a new New American and traditional American spot, offering burgers and more.
This Eastern European-inspired American eatery offers a complimentary salad bar, outdoor patio seating and 24 televisions. Expect burgers, wraps and more on the menu.
With 3.5 stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp, the new arrival is getting solid attention from local diners.
Yelper Erin B., who reviewed it on Dec. 14, wrote, "The menu has a nice variety of food and everyone in our party of five enjoyed what they got. Burgers were fresh, appetizers of mozzarella sticks and cheese curds were really good! Caprese salad was perfect and the fried shrimp was tasty!"
Mr and Mrs H. noted, "This place is great! The owner is a sweet person that greets you with a smile. Service was fast and friendly."
Sophie's Grill and Bar is open from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.
Terra Bonum Salad Cafe
821 Bass Pro Lane
Photo: dana f./Yelp
Terra Bonum Salad Cafe is a new bar, offering salads, wraps and more.
Look for the Pad Thai salad among the menu offerings. In addition to salads, Terra Bonum Salad Cafe also offers grain bowls and wraps.
With 4.5 stars out of four reviews on Yelp, the new arrival is garnering positive attention.
Ashley H., who reviewed it on Dec. 24, said, "The best fresh salad place ever! I really loved the kale salad I had at Terra Bonum.. It was so fresh and yummy, but also very filling. I would definitely get it again."
Amber S. added, "The staff if very friendly and the food is very fresh. We are pretty obsessed with the Asian Chicken Salad! Definitely worth trying out if you are nearby."
The spot is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)