FOOD & DRINK

Get to know the 5 newest businesses to open in Cary

Photo: Sophie's Grill and Bar/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in exploring the newest restaurant and retail additions to Cary? From a comedy club to a sushi spot, read on to see the newest businesses to open their doors near you.

Raleigh Improv


1224 Parkside Main St.
Photo: raleigh improv/Yelp

Raleigh Improv is a comedy club.

This spot is part of a national chain of comedy clubs located across the country. In addition to hosting shows, Raleigh Improv also offers extensive dining options. (Take a gander at the full menu here.)

The fresh addition has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp.

Jeremy T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 30, wrote, "Wow! So glad there's something new, unique and exciting to do in Cary. I went to see Ken Jeong last night and had a great time."

Yelper Linda H. added, "We went during opening weekend to see Ken Jeong. The show was great. ... The space was much larger than expected and very well set up."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Raleigh Improv is open from noon-4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, noon-8 p.m. on Thursday, noon-10 p.m. on Friday, 12:30-10 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-7:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Duluth Trading Company


301 Crossroads Blvd.
Photo: chris k./Yelp

Duluth Trading Company is a clothing and accessories store that focuses on work and outdoor gear for both men and women.

Notable items include Buck Naked underwear (breathable performance boxer briefs) or its Longtail shirts (extra long on the back to eliminate plumber's crack). Besides clothing, you can also pick up tools, including accessories and storage for tools, lawn gear and camping and survival gear.

It has 4.5 stars out of four reviews on Yelp so far, indicating a strong reception from local shoppers.

Yelper Chris K., who was the first to review it on Nov. 18, said, "Really nice clothes and shoes for men and women, all at fair prices given the quality. This time of year there's lots of soft flannel shirts in wonderful patterns, plus sweaters, hats, scarves, gloves, jackets, and more. The employees are super friendly and helpful."

Andrew B. noted, "The customer service here is the best I have ever experienced while at a retail store. I cannot commend them enough. The return and exchange policies here are hands down the best you can find anywhere."

Duluth Trading Company is open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday- Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.

Sushi at the Park


1163 Parkside Main St.
Photo: kathy m./Yelp

Sushi at the Park is a new sushi bar.

This spot offers BOGO pricing on its wide variety of sushi rolls. It also has drink specials.

It's getting solid feedback from clientele, having earned a 3.5-star rating out of 21 Yelp reviews thus far.

Kathy M., who reviewed it on Dec. 28, said, "Staff was incredibly friendly and attentive. From the door greeter to our waitress, everyone was on their A-game. We enjoyed the food we ordered and the menu was extensive, but I definitely recommend indulging in the buy one get one deal on sushi rolls."

Vaughn C. noted, "Nothing about our dinner was anything less that wonderful. Appetizer was out quick, drinks were great and the special NYE cocktail had edible glitter! The rolls were fabulous, fresh and tasty. Service was terrific, super friendly and attentive."

The new spot has yet to post its hours online.

Sophie's Grill and Bar


2734 NC-55
Photo: Sophie's Grill and Bar/Yelp

Sophie's Grill and Bar is a new New American and traditional American spot, offering burgers and more.

This Eastern European-inspired American eatery offers a complimentary salad bar, outdoor patio seating and 24 televisions. Expect burgers, wraps and more on the menu.

With 3.5 stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp, the new arrival is getting solid attention from local diners.

Yelper Erin B., who reviewed it on Dec. 14, wrote, "The menu has a nice variety of food and everyone in our party of five enjoyed what they got. Burgers were fresh, appetizers of mozzarella sticks and cheese curds were really good! Caprese salad was perfect and the fried shrimp was tasty!"

Mr and Mrs H. noted, "This place is great! The owner is a sweet person that greets you with a smile. Service was fast and friendly."

Sophie's Grill and Bar is open from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.

Terra Bonum Salad Cafe


821 Bass Pro Lane
Photo: dana f./Yelp

Terra Bonum Salad Cafe is a new bar, offering salads, wraps and more.

Look for the Pad Thai salad among the menu offerings. In addition to salads, Terra Bonum Salad Cafe also offers grain bowls and wraps.

With 4.5 stars out of four reviews on Yelp, the new arrival is garnering positive attention.

Ashley H., who reviewed it on Dec. 24, said, "The best fresh salad place ever! I really loved the kale salad I had at Terra Bonum.. It was so fresh and yummy, but also very filling. I would definitely get it again."

Amber S. added, "The staff if very friendly and the food is very fresh. We are pretty obsessed with the Asian Chicken Salad! Definitely worth trying out if you are nearby."

The spot is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineCary
FOOD & DRINK
NC families in food stamp program wonder what will happen if shutdown continues
Best of Fayetteville: The top 5 Japanese eateries to visit now
Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar makes Central Raleigh debut, with seafood and more
Big Ed's restaurant to open new location in Garner
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump addresses border security amid government shutdown
Wake County population booming, but WCPSS enrollment is not; Here's why
Raleigh police: Man tied up three victims with zip ties during robbery
'Really scary:' Elderly woman hurt during Durham home invasion
UNC at NC State: Ranked rivals ready to square off in Raleigh
Warning for homeowners: Home-protection device could actually cause a fire
Police charge suspect with murder of Fayetteville woman found in ditch
Maple View Farm's ice cream shop damaged during break-in
Show More
How federal workers can handle their finances during shutdown
High-flying Wake County athlete wins skydiving national championship
Troubleshooter: Bathroom remodel left Johnston County woman out money
Wegmans hiring 475 employees for first NC store
Durham Montessori school employee accused of molesting 5-year-old girl
More News