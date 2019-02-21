FOOD & DRINK

Get to know the newest businesses to debut in Fayetteville

Photo: Mirin Asian Eatery/Yelp

By Hoodline
Want to get to know the newest restaurant and retail additions to Fayetteville? From an Asian eatery to a fitness facility, read on for the newest destinations to open their doors near you.

Mirin Asian Eatery



Photo: mirin asian eatery/Yelp

Mirin Asian Eatery is an Asian fusion spot that's located at 1677 Owen Drive, Suite #102-#103. With five stars out of eight Yelp reviews so far, the fresh arrival is receiving positive attention.

Fit4life Health Clubs



Photo: garrett m./Yelp

Wander over to 210 Owen Drive and you'll find Fit4life Health Clubs, a new gym. It's still early days for the new spot, which has 3.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp so far.

Beans and Things



Photo: tony s./Yelp

Beans and Things is a new spot to score coffee and tea and juice and smoothies that's located at 5554 Yadkin Road. Beans and Things is off to a strong start with five stars out of three Yelp reviews.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineFayetteville
FOOD & DRINK
Wegmans planning sixth Triangle grocery store in Holly Springs
Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
New steakhouse Oak Steakhouse Raleigh opens its doors
Retail Donation Program makes 'huge' difference for families in need
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mark Harris, after hours of testimony, says he supports new election
Suspect in child's murder said the boy choked on waffle, warrant says
Nike, social media react to Zion Williamson injury
North Carolina transgender inmate denied move to women's prison
Jussie Smollett bond set at $100K, staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary': police
The Monkees guitarist, Peter Tork, dead at 77
Wegmans planning sixth Triangle grocery store in Holly Springs
Man accused of assaulting woman, child sex crime arrested in Henderson
Show More
Durham shooting suspect turns himself in, sheriff says
Officials identify 3 deputies involved in shooting death of man
Flu responsible for 68 NC deaths so far this season
We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
Police: Syracuse coach Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway
More News