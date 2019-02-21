Get to know the newest businesses to debut in Fayetteville

Mirin Asian Eatery
Photo: mirin asian eatery/Yelp
Mirin Asian Eatery is an Asian fusion spot that's located at 1677 Owen Drive, Suite #102-#103. With five stars out of eight Yelp reviews so far, the fresh arrival is receiving positive attention.
Fit4life Health Clubs
Photo: garrett m./Yelp
Wander over to 210 Owen Drive and you'll find Fit4life Health Clubs, a new gym. It's still early days for the new spot, which has 3.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp so far.
Beans and Things
Photo: tony s./Yelp
Beans and Things is a new spot to score coffee and tea and juice and smoothies that's located at 5554 Yadkin Road. Beans and Things is off to a strong start with five stars out of three Yelp reviews.
