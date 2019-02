Get to know the newest businesses to debut in Fayetteville

Mirin Asian Eatery

Want to get to know the newest restaurant and retail additions to Fayetteville? From an Asian eatery to a fitness facility, read on for the newest destinations to open their doors near you. Mirin Asian Eatery is an Asian fusion spot that's located at 1677 Owen Drive, Suite #102-#103. With five stars out of eight Yelp reviews so far, the fresh arrival is receiving positive attention.Wander over to 210 Owen Drive and you'll find Fit4life Health Clubs , a new gym. It's still early days for the new spot, which has 3.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp so far. Beans and Things is a new spot to score coffee and tea and juice and smoothies that's located at 5554 Yadkin Road. Beans and Things is off to a strong start with five stars out of three Yelp reviews.