FOOD & DRINK

Get to know the newest eateries to debut in Chapel Hill

By Hoodline
Itching to hit up the freshest new spots in Chapel Hill? From a burger joint to a poke spot, read on for the newest spots to make their debut around town.

Haw River Grill



Photo: sara r./Yelp

Haw River Grill is a spot to score burgers and sandwiches that's located at 261 S. Elliott Road. With 3.5 stars out of six Yelp reviews so far, it's still early days for the new arrival.

Habachi Poke



Photo: david m./Yelp

Wander over to 1808 MLK Jr. Blvd. and you'll find Habachi Poke, a new Japanese spot. Habachi Poke currently has 4.5 stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating a positive start.

B.GOOD



Photo: carolyn k./Yelp

B.GOOD is a new spot to score wraps, sandwiches and burgers that's located at 133 W. Franklin St. With three stars out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is still trying to find its footing in the early going.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChapel Hill
FOOD & DRINK
Happy Pizza Day!
Happy National Bagel Day!
Vegan eatery Earth To Us opens in Durham with Latin fare
Your quick guide to Durham's newest businesses
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Triangle sheriffs respond to increase ICE enforcement
Woman says Virginia Lt. Gov. raped her while they were Duke students
New charges against Raleigh millionaire accused in murder-for-hire plot
Joy Behar, 'The View' host, under fire for use of blackface
Documentary examining mysterious death of teen wins award at Sundance Film Festival
Mom convicted in death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
These Triangle breweries are kid-friendly
Fayetteville woman seeks prom dresses for Native American students in need
Show More
Fayetteville police officer saves woman suffering from overdose
Former NC inmates sue, receive thousands for injuries
Durham County program aims to dismiss traffic ticket fines
Girls' trips are good for your health: science
Reward offered for capture of 3rd suspect in 2015 gold heist off I-95
More News