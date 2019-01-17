Gigi's Cupcakes closing Oberlin Road location

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Gigi's Cupcakes is closing the doors to one of its Raleigh locations after the company filed for bankruptcy.
The shop on Oberlin Road opened nearly nine years ago.
One of the business' owners posted about the closing on Facebook.
"9 years ago, my business partner Jude called with the idea of opening the first Gigi's Cupcakes in the state of NC. After thinking him insane, I agreed, and our lives have been absolutely crazy ever since. We have been blessed with some of the finest employees & mangers. We could not have done this without them, and we will be forever grateful for their services and the friendships that have developed," the post read.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The store will serve its final cupcakes on Thursday.
But don't get too discouraged! The company said they could possibly pop up again in the future.
If you still need your Gigi's fix, the Brier Creek location is still open.