Golden Belt gets a new brewery: Hi-Wire Brewing

A new brewery has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 800 Taylor St., Suite 9-150, in Golden Belt, the fresh addition is called Hi-Wire Brewing.
Following the openings of its flagship location and production brewery in Asheville, Hi-Wire Brewing has spread to Durham. The company brews traditional beers and experimental recipes, including barrel-aged sours and wild ales.
The new Durham taproom boasts more than 8,800 square feet of indoor space, and a 1,678-square-foot covered patio and beer garden, the website notes. Expect 24 taps offering the brewery's year-round lineup, seasonal brews and specialty selections, as well as full-sized shuffleboard courts, table tennis and more games. Take a gander at the full menu here.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Hi-Wire Brewing has already made a good impression.
Yelper Lisa W. wrote, "The service was great considering how busy they were. Hi-Wire is both kid and pet friendly. It's a great addition to the Durham scene."
And Jennie B. noted, "Does Durham need another brewery in a warehouse that is family friendly and serves delicious beer and has food from a food truck? Probably, and Hi-Wire fits the bill perfectly!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Hi-Wire Brewing is open from 3 p.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 2 p.m.-midnight on Friday, noon-midnight on Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday.
