FOOD & DRINK

Golden Girls cereal available at Target--but difficult to find

EMBED </>More Videos

The Golden Girls-themed cereal is on sale at select Target stores.

Thank you for being a friend.

That's what you'll be singing every morning if you buy the limited edition cereal being sold at Target.

The Golden Girls-themed cereal is on sale at select Target stores--although actually finding a box may be more difficult than you imagine.

Finding the special cereal has driven many shoppers to extremes, with many Tweeting at @AskTarget. The verified Twitter account has replied with stores that have the cereal in stock.


Another thing that may deter you from buying the cereal is the price. One box costs $8. However, that $8 price tag includes a collectible figurine.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcerealtelevisionviral
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Fayetteville Wendy's closed following overnight fire
Bites and booze: Here are 3 new bars and eateries in Raleigh
LaCroix lawsuit is a lesson in food science
Wilson's Eatery brings Southern fare and more to Raleigh's Dock 1053
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Flags lowered to honor fallen NC Highway Patrolman
Woman ditches 2-year-old boy at stranger's front door
New roller coaster under construction at Carowinds
3 Civil War era houses getting new location in Fayetteville
Haunted Triangle: Possible spirit haunts Andrew Johnson's birthplace
Why do we celebrate Halloween?
Man, 20, accused of killing NC trooper charged with murder
USA Gymnastics president arrested in connection to sex abuse scandal
Show More
$10M reward offered for new Mexican cartel leader El Mencho
Get into the NC State Fair for free Thursday
Puppeteer who played Big Bird on 'Sesame Street' retiring
Fayetteville Wendy's closed following overnight fire
Man arrested in suspected drunk driving crash
More News