Gonza Tacos & Tequila to open for takeout ahead of Cinco de Mayo

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Gonza Tacos y Tequila closed all locations in the Triangle on March 16 due to coronavirus dine-in restrictions.

Since then, owners say loyal customers have been encouraging Gonza to open for takeout and they've been overwhelmed by the support.

The popular restaurant decided to open the North Raleigh location for takeout May 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will open the other four Triangle locations the week of May 4.

The restaurant plans to offer family-style meals for Cinco de Mayo so guests can celebrate at home. The food truck is also operating again.
