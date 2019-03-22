Governor Roy Cooper declares April as NC Beer Month

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed April 2019 as NC Beer Month.
He made it official in Asheville on Thursday.
"It shows you the popularity of this industry right here and people look at us and what we're doing," Governor Roy Cooper told WLOS.
The seventh anniversary of NC Beer Month is co-sponsored by the North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild and Visit North Carolina
Cooper encouraged residents and tourists to explore the state's special craft beer-oriented events and visit the more than 300 craft breweries across the Tar Heel state.
