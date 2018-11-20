Grand Nails Salon opens its doors, with manis, pedis and more

A new nail salon has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Grand Nails Salon, the fresh arrival is located at 3116 Raeford Road, Suite #200.
The new arrival provides a wide range of services, from quick nail services -- like trims and repairs -- to speciality manicure and pedicure services -- such as a pedicure with a sugar scrub and hot stone treatment. Grand Nails Salon also offers a range of waxing treatments and gel manicures. For the full list of services, including pricing for children, is available here.
The new nail salon has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Sherri K. wrote, "Amazing pedicure in a nice atmosphere with free wine! There were three of us that went in for pedicures. They took their time and did a great job. Highly recommended!"
Yelper Lynn C. added, "I stopped by for a pedicure. What a fantastic place! Everyone was very attentive and professional. The place is spotless! There are great choices on pedicures."
Head on over to check it out: Grand Nails Salon is open from 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on weekdays, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
