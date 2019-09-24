abc11 together

Meals on Wheels Durham delivering $3,000 worth of fresh produce to seniors in need

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Meals on Wheels Durham is prepared to deliver $3,000 worth of fresh produce to seniors in need on Wednesday morning.

Staff and volunteers spent most of Tuesday packing 300 plus bags with items such as kale, tomatoes, bell peppers, and potatoes.

Longtime volunteer Deborah Belk said their clients are in need of some freshness.

"All of the seniors, they love collard greens, kale. They grew up on this stuff," Belk said.



The money comes thanks to the Seniors Farmers' Market Nutrition Program, a state-funded program that benefits local farmers and seniors in need.

This program provided the branch with $1,500. In addition, the Durham Farmers' Market matched that number with its grant-funded "Double Bucks" program.

Charlotte Minguz, an assistant manager for the Durham Farmers' Market, was helping pack some of the green bags.

"Everything that we've chosen today is easy to prepare and or can be cooked in the microwave," Minguz said.

Meals on Wheels Durham officials hope to bring this program back.

The 300 bags will be handed out during normal delivery hours starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The nonprofit serves more than 500 Durham County residents each weekday and handed out more than 130,000 meals in 2018.
