FOOD & DRINK

Ground beef products recalled over E. coli concerns after 17 reported cases of illness and 1 death

EMBED </>More Videos

Over 132,000 pounds of beef being recalled nationwide.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a recall for more than 132,000 pounds of ground beef products over E. coli concerns.

The products manufactured by Cargill Meat Solutions were made from the chuck portion of the carcass and may be contaminated with Escherichia coli O26.

The items were produced and packed on June 21. They were shipped to stores nationwide.

You can view the list of recalled products here.

According to the USDA, the recalled products have the establishment number "EST. 86R" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Health officials say they were notified about an investigation into E. coli 026 illnesses on Aug. 16 and determined that the raw ground beef was the likely source.

Seventeen illnesses and one death were identified from July 5 to July 25.

If you have any of the affected products, the USDA is urging you not to eat them. They should be thrown away or returned to the store where they were purchased.

E. coli is known to cause stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting and fever.

Symptoms usually resolve within a week, however, some people can develop life-threatening conditions.

Infections can develop as soon as one day after infection and as late as 10 days. Most people begin to fall ill within three to four days.

For more information about the recall, go to the USDA website.

RELATED: Here's what you need to know about E. coli

EMBED More News Videos

E. coli is a large group of bacteria found in the intestine of many living organisms, but some strains can lead to illness.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldbeefproduct recallsrecallillness
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Chick-fil-A opens on Sunday to feed Florence evacuees
Food Bank offers tips on preparing emergency supply grocery lists
Raleigh mission handing out food before Hurricane Florence
Craving New American eats? Here are the 3 best spots in Chapel Hill
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
County-by-county list of closures: 750 roads still closed in NC
Florence by the numbers: Trump says 'a lot of money' is coming to NC
'No reliable, safe way into Wilmington:' NCDOT says due to Florence flooding
Florence flooding: Fayetteville sees more rain than usual in September
Rolesville couple, 2 kids dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-85
'Just step up:' Volunteer says more people need to help Florence victims
ABC11 teams up with American Red Cross for Florence Relief Drive
3 killed in shooting at warehouse in Maryland
Show More
What's in the floodwater? A lot of health hazards, experts say
Relief money available for 18 NC counties, applications now open
Fewer than 115,000 remain without power as crews work to restore service
How to avoid scams while helping victims of Hurricane Florence
SCHOOL CLOSINGS LIST: Florence updates for the week
More News