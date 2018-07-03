FOOD & DRINK

Happy + Hale adds new location in North Hills with juice, açaí bowls and more

Photo: Sree P./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new fast-casual eatery offering juice, smoothies, salads and more has opened its doors in North Hills. Located at 200 Park at N. Hills St., the new addition is called Happy + Hale.

This location is the small chain's fourth outpost in the Carolinas and second in Raleigh. On its website, Happy + Hale says it uses simple ingredients to produce "fresh, fast, healthy fuel."

Avocado toast, acai bowls and a breakfast wrap are available in the morning. Later in the day, menu offerings include a chimichurri steak bowl complete with roasted red peppers, herb lime and chipotle ranch; and the Protein Bowl with chicken, black beans, bacon, corn and goat cheese.

Thirsty? Smoothies and fresh-pressed juices are on offer. Zero in on choices like the Beet It, with beet, carrot, apple, kale, cucumber, lemon and ginger, or the City of Oats smoothie, with almond milk, banana, strawberry, peanut butter, cinnamon and oats. Coffee is also available. Check out the full menu here.

Happy + Hale is off to a strong start with a four-star rating out of five reviews.

Lauryn C., whoreviewed the eatery on June 27, wrote, "You will find plenty of seating inside and out, yay! I love that they added a coffee bar to this location. It's so great to now have healthy breakfast choices on the go as well as their already delicious menu items from the other stores."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Happy + Hale is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
