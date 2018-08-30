Hardee's releases Froot Loops Mini Donuts

Froot Loop and doughnut fans, rejoice!Hardee's is teaming up with Froot Loops to make your childhood food dreams a reality, with the launch of Froot Loops Mini Donuts.The doughnuts, which come in a variety of 5 "Frooty" colors, offer a fresh spin on the iconic breakfast cereal.The doughnuts are said to taste just like the cereal. Plus, you don't even need milk to eat them!Beginning this week you'll see '90s heartthrob Mario Lopez, The Bachelor couple Catherine and Sean Lowe and others sporting their best #NotMilk Froot Loops Mini Donut frosting "mustaches" on Instagram and Twitter.As of Wednesday, the doughnuts are available at all Hardee's restaurants nationwide.