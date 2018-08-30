FOOD & DRINK

Hardee's releases Froot Loops Mini Donuts

EMBED </>More Videos

Hardee's introduces new Froot Loop donuts

Froot Loop and doughnut fans, rejoice!

Hardee's is teaming up with Froot Loops to make your childhood food dreams a reality, with the launch of Froot Loops Mini Donuts.

The doughnuts, which come in a variety of 5 "Frooty" colors, offer a fresh spin on the iconic breakfast cereal.

The doughnuts are said to taste just like the cereal. Plus, you don't even need milk to eat them!

Beginning this week you'll see '90s heartthrob Mario Lopez, The Bachelor couple Catherine and Sean Lowe and others sporting their best #NotMilk Froot Loops Mini Donut frosting "mustaches" on Instagram and Twitter.

As of Wednesday, the doughnuts are available at all Hardee's restaurants nationwide.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fooddonutsfast food restaurantcerealNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Nona Sushi Asia opens its doors in Fayetteville
Get paid to eat avocados for LLU, UCLA health study
Popular Asheville brewery opening in Raleigh
Durham gets a new grocery store: Sprouts Farmers Market
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3 killed in crash on I-40 in Johnston County identified, 1 charged
Area school districts keep thousands of dollars in unclaimed lunch money
Chapel Hill police officer placed on leave after concerns about tattoo
Motorcyclist critically injured in Fayetteville crash
1 seriously injured in shooting at Garner hotel
Pedestrian hit, killed on US 70 in Durham
Boy swept into sewer rescued after poking finger out of manhole
NC Triangle Starry Night Walk and 5k Run coming to Raleigh
Show More
This may be the easiest way to remove lice from your hair
Couple says strangers hijacked their hotel reservation, racked up huge bill
'Distressed' mystery woman caught on doorbell cam found safe
Pennsylvania mom ordered to trial after baby dies from drug-tainted breast milk
Man admits to cutting girlfriend's brake line to make crack pipe
More News