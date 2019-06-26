Food & Drink

Harris Teeter opens new Raleigh location on Creedmoor Road

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A new grocery store opened its doors Wednesday in Raleigh.

Harris Teeter has a new location on Creedmoor Road in the Towne North Shopping Center.

The 54,000 square foot store used to be a Kroger location. It's one of eight former Kroger stores bought by Harris Teeter.

RELATED: Howling Cow ice cream now sold at select Harris Teeter locations

The Creedmoor Road Harris Teeter will feature a hot food bar, sub shop, sushi, pharmacy and store-made pizzas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkraleighfoodraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Art teacher accused of stealing craft supplies from Walmart
Puppy scam targeting Triangle residents
NCCU breaks ground on major campus improvements
8-year-old gets Gritty prosthetic leg, visit from favorite mascot
Dad dives into pool to save 1-year-old son from drowning
Mother arrested after 12-year-old son accidentally kills twin brother
CEO apologizes after Wake County mom denied Build-A-Bear experience
Show More
Officers rescue newborn baby tied up in plastic bag: video
Substitute fired for filming porn at Texas high school, officials say
Thief steals 5-year-old boy's wheelchair
If you get one of these in the mail, federal law requires you to respond
US military says 2 service members killed in Afghanistan
More TOP STORIES News