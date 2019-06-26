RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A new grocery store opened its doors Wednesday in Raleigh.
Harris Teeter has a new location on Creedmoor Road in the Towne North Shopping Center.
The 54,000 square foot store used to be a Kroger location. It's one of eight former Kroger stores bought by Harris Teeter.
RELATED: Howling Cow ice cream now sold at select Harris Teeter locations
The Creedmoor Road Harris Teeter will feature a hot food bar, sub shop, sushi, pharmacy and store-made pizzas.
Harris Teeter opens new Raleigh location on Creedmoor Road
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News