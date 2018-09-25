FOOD & DRINK

Harris Teeter recalls frozen yogurt because of allergy concerns

The recalled frozen yogurt was sold in multiple states, including North Carolina.

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WTVD) --
Allergic to peanuts? Check those freezers.

Harris Teeter has issued a voluntarily recall of Harris Teeter Low Fat Frozen Yogurt Cookies & Cream because of undeclared peanut products.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The recalled products are 1.5-quart laminated cartons with UPC 0 72036 98182 0, with all sell by dates up to July 30, 2019

The recalled frozen treat was sold at Harris Teeter stores in North Carolina as well as South Carolina, Deleware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia between June 6 and September 23.

Matthews, N.C.-based Harris Teeter said it was notified of the problem after a consumer comment said peanut butter cups were found in the product. A subsequent investigation indicated that the problem was caused by a mix-up of the cartons.

The supermarket chain has removed the product from its frozen-food cases.

Customers who purchased this frozen yogurt product can return it to any Harris Teeter for a full refund. Customers with questions should contact Harris Teeter's Customer Relations Department at (800) 432- 6111, and select option 2. Representatives are available Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
