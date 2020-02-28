Food & Drink

Harris Teeter stores will no longer be open 24 hours

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- If you like grocery shopping in the wee hours of the morning, you'll soon have to cross Harris Teeter off your list.

Starting March 4th, the grocery chain's remaining 24-hour locations will be cutting back their hours from all-day to 6 a.m. to midnight.

According to our news-gathering partners with the News and Observer, the change will affect eight Harris Teeter stores in the Triangle.

The Mathews-based chain had already begun the switch to shorter hours at several of its stores this past year.

The change reportedly won't mean any job losses for store associates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkraleighgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Running car stolen out of Raleigh driveway
Diverging diamond construction to begin soon near RDU
Pope, sick with apparent cold, cancels audiences amid virus fears
Top Marine considers removing all Confederate items from bases
Why a face mask isn't your best defense against coronavirus
Video: Beach towel safely removed from pet python
Fayetteville couple to get married live on ABC11 Friday
Show More
North Carolina high school dunking star needs your votes
Walmart to launch a rival to Amazon's Prime
Dental surgeon accused of trying to buy children for $30K
Gun pulled during fight at Lumberton Walmart
Local adviser provides financial tips amid coronavirus concerns
More TOP STORIES News