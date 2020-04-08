MATTHEWS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Harris Teeter is reducing the number of people who can enter their stores as part of ongoing efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Last month, the grocery store chain modified all store hours and created a two hour window every Monday and Thursday morning where only shoppers aged 60 and older would be allowed inside.
SEE ALSO: Harris Teeter parent company Kroger giving frontline workers 'hero bonus' during COVID-19 pandemic
Starting April 9, locations will not be allowed to admit more than 50 percent of its building capacity.
How to grocery shop safely amid COVID-19 pandemic
That move is an effort to strengthen social distancing inside each location.
It comes after Gov. Roy Cooper announced he was considering an Executive Order that would mandate social distancing requirements inside North Carolina businesses.
RELATED: How grocery stores are taking precautions
Harris Teeter cuts number of customers allowed inside grocery stores to help with social distancing
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News