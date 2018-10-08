There's a brand-new spot in town for quick, healthy fare. East Coast-based chainClean Eatz has opened a new fast-casual eatery at 1856 Boulderstone Way in the Stone Creek Village shopping center.
Think wraps, bowls and salads, with ingredients like quinoa, salmon and an array of veggies. Start with snacks like Good for You nachos: sweet potato chips topped with shredded beef, guacamole, salsa, peppers and onions. Or try the toasted pita served with roasted red pepper hummus and cauliflower florets tossed in buffalo sauce.
Craving a salad? Try the Kale'N It with salmon fillet, tomatoes, goat cheese crumbles and quinoa over a superfood kale mix.
Meal plans are also on offer and feature ready-to-eat meals you can take home.
With a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new cafe has gotten a good response.
Brittany T., who reviewed the new spot on Oct. 1, wrote, "I am a very big skeptic but I have to say I was impressed. The meals taste amazing and it takes all the guess out of meal planning. For a mother of four who is always on the go, this is terrific and it makes eating healthy so easy."
And Sonya E. wrote, "This place is amazing! It truly makes healthy eating a lifestyle and not a diet. The choices are numerous -- low-carb, high-protein -- name your preference and Clean Eatz makes it possible."
Head on over to check it out: Clean Eatz is open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. from Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday.
Health-focused chain Clean Eatz comes to Cary
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories