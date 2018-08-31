FOOD & DRINK

Healthier Frappuccinos? Starbucks is testing out new recipes

EMBED </>More Videos

Starbucks is quietly testing out healthier Frappuccino recipes in a bid to entice Frappuccino lovers.

By
Starbucks is testing out healthier Frappuccino recipes. The coffee chain said Frappuccino sales have been dropping as people become more health conscious.

The new recipes are part of Starbucks' effort to reduce sugar in its indulgent beverages by 25 percent by 2020.

The key to the new recipes has been separating the flavoring from the sugar.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The new Frappuccino recipe contains fewer calories and less of the sweet stuff.

Starbucks says Pumpkin Spice is coming back August 28
Coffee lovers, rejoice! Pumpkin Spice season is almost here!


In the new recipe, a 16-ounce caramel variety contains 370 calories instead of 420, and include 49 grams of sugar instead of 67 grams.

For more than a year, Starbucks has been testing out the new recipes in 600 stores in California, Missouri, and Rhode Island.

See all of Starbucks' beverages that are under 200 calories.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodstarbuckscoffeefoodhealth foodhealth
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Two Roosters Ice Cream opens pop-up shop in Raleigh
From fresh produce to pasta: 3 new businesses debut in Durham
Hardee's releases Froot Loops Mini Donuts
Nona Sushi Asia opens its doors in Fayetteville
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
At least 1 dead after crash in Johnston County
Homeless man speaks after N.J. couple ordered to return GoFundMe donations
North Carolina firefighters help find lost dog's owner
Gutsy granny pulls snakes from barbecue grill
3 arrested after tense demonstrations near 'Silent Sam' monument
South Korean envoy to travel to North for pre-summit talks
Girl learning she's being adopted will bring tears to your eyes
Bites or ringworms? Either way, Harnett County daycare has challenges
Show More
FDA warns against eating food prepared with liquid nitrogen
3 killed in crash on I-40 in Johnston County identified, 1 charged
Chapel Hill woman helps a friend and wins $1 million
Area school districts keep thousands of dollars in unclaimed lunch money
Rolesville High cancels after-school activities after receiving phoned threat
More News