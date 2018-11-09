Healthy DIY treats for the pumpkin obsessed

1 cup of ice



1 cup of cooled pumpkin spice coffee



1 teaspoon of Fat Free half/half



1 teaspoon of pumpkin spice sugar free syrup (optional)



Pour over ice. Crush in blender

Pam baking spray



3/4 cup unbleached all purpose flour



1/2 cup white whole wheat flour



3/4 tsp baking soda



1/2 tsp salt



1 tsp cinnamon



1/2 tsp ground cloves*



1/2 tsp ground nutmeg*



3 very ripe medium bananas, mashed



1/2 cup pureed pumpkin



2 tbsp butter, softened



1/2 cup light brown sugar, unpacked



1 large egg white



1 large egg



1 tsp vanilla extract



1/4 cup chopped pecans (optional, 5 pts+ per slice if using)

1 cup plus 2 tbsp canned pumpkin or sweet potato (270g)



1/2 cup milk of choice



1/4 cup oil OR additional pumpkin for a fat-free cake



2/3 cup pure maple syrup, agave, or honey



2 tsp vinegar



1 cup spelt, white, or Bob's gf flour (125g)



2 tsp baking powder



1/2 tsp salt



1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon



optional 1/2 cup chocolate chips

Fall is in full swing, and with that comes the wave of pumpkin-based drinks and treats. Unfortunately, what was once a healthy vitamin packed squash has become a national indulgence obsession.Pumpkin treats have morphed their way into desserts, sugary drinks and much more.Even though it can be found in just about everything this time of year, pumpkin doesn't have to pack on the pounds! Knowledge is power when the great pumpkin invades your coffee.Here are a few healthy pumpkin-based treats you can make for yourself this fall:DIRECTIONS:1. Preheat oven to 325 F.2. Grease a 95 inch loaf pan with baking spray.3. In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking soda, pumpkin spice and salt with a wire whisk. Set aside.4. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar with an electric mixer.5. Add egg whites, egg, bananas, pumpkin and vanilla, and beat at medium speed until thick.6. Scrape down sides of the bowl.7. Add flour mixture and nuts (if using), then blend at low speed until combined. Do not over mix.8. Pour batter into loaf pan and bake on the center rack for 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.9. Let the pan cool at least 20 minutes, bread should be room temperature before slicing.NUTRITION INFORMATION-Yield: 12 slices, Serving Size: 1 slice-Freestyle Points: 4-Points +: 3-Calories: 146.5 calories-Total Fat: 2.7g-Saturated Fat: 1.5g-Cholesterol: 23mg-Sodium: 131.5mg-Carbohydrates: 33.3g-Fiber: 1.6g-Sugar: 20g-Protein: 2.7gDIRECTIONS:1. Line an 8-inch pan with parchment paper. Set aside. Preheat oven to 350 F.2. Whisk together all wet ingredients in a bowl. Let sit at least 10 minutes. To ensure even mixing, stir all dry ingredients in a separate bowl.3. Pour dry into wet, stir just until evenly mixed, and smooth into the prepared pan.4. Bake 30 minutes on the center rack, then-without opening the oven door even a little-turn off the heat and leave the cake in the closed oven for an additional 5 minutes.5. Remove and let cool. This cake is much firmer after a few hours and tastes sweeter the next day. The first night, you can store it very loosely covered on the counter; after that, store covered in the fridge for optimum freshness.6. Frost with coconut butter, cream cheese icing, or the maple frosting listed earlier in this post.NUTRITION INFORMATION-Serving size: 87g-Calories: 118-Total Fat: 0.6g-Saturated Fat: 0g-Cholesterol: 0mg-Sodium: 146mg-Carbohydrates: 27.8g-Fiber: 2.5g-Sugar: 14.9-Protein: 2.2g