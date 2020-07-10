SAN FRANCISCO -- How does ketchup or mayonnaise flavored ice cream sound? Heinz has launched "Do-It-Yourself" ice cream kits in the United Kingdom.
For about $17, the Heinz Creamz Kit provides the sauce, recipe card and scooper -- everything you need to whip up the frozen dessert.
Flavors include ketchup, mayonnaise, BBQ sauce, and salad cream. The ketchup flavor has sold out.
The release of condiment-flavored coincides with National Ice Cream month. Heinz has no plans to sell the kits in the United States.
Heinz sells ketchup, mayonnaise DIY ice cream kits in the UK
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More