FOOD & DRINK

ABC11 Together's Annual Food Drive: Help us fight hunger for the holidays

Please join us as we re-stock the shelves at local food banks this holiday season during ABC11 Together's Annual Food Drive.

This year's goal is to provide 1.1 million meals for our neighbors in need by giving to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC.

We will kick off this year's drive on November 17 during the Raleigh Christmas Parade!

Donate food or funds from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. in our Christmas Village located in downtown's Exchange Park. You can also give non-perishable items at your local Food Lion store.

Thanks to our partners: Food Lion, BASF, US Foods, and the Junior League of Fayetteville for their support.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodRaleigh Christmas ParadeChristmas ParadeCumberland CountyWake CountyDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Bruno Mars to provide Thanksgiving meals for 24K people
Woman accused of putting needles in strawberries in Australia
Fayetteville's 3 favorite spots to score pizza on a budget
Healthy DIY treats for the pumpkin obsessed
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Timeline: What we know about the disappearance of Hania Aguilar
How a Wake County candidate diffused an angry confrontation at the polls
I-Team: If it flooded before, then it flooded again - why restore that property?
Man's body found at construction site in Durham
2 types of dog food recalled over vitamin D toxicity
Red Cross volunteers from NC tackle wildfire relief efforts in California
Marvel's Stan Lee has died at 95
89-year-old dies after being shoved to ground in NY subway
Show More
Helping Hand Mission marching band shines during Raleigh Christmas Parade
Hillsborough police identify owner of 2 dogs abandoned overnight at dog park
Food fight at Whataburger between rival schools' students
'Code word' lesson stops would-be kidnapper in Arizona
Trump tweets support of firefighters after controversial tweet
More News