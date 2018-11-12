Please join us as we re-stock the shelves at local food banks this holiday season during ABC11 Together's Annual Food Drive.This year's goal is to provide 1.1 million meals for our neighbors in need by giving to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC.We will kick off this year's drive on November 17 during the Raleigh Christmas Parade!Donate food or funds from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. in our Christmas Village located in downtown's Exchange Park. You can also give non-perishable items at your local Food Lion store.Thanks to our partners: Food Lion, BASF, US Foods, and the Junior League of Fayetteville for their support.