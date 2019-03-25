Here are Cary's top 5 Indian spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Indian spots around Cary, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
1. Himalayan Nepali Cuisine
Topping the list is Himalayan Nepali Cuisine. Located at 746 E. Chatham St., Suite A, the Himalayan/Nepalese and Indian spot is the highest rated Indian restaurant in Cary, boasting 4.5 stars out of 280 reviews on Yelp.
2. Cilantro Indian Cafe
Next up is Cilantro Indian Cafe, situated at 107 Edinburgh South Drive, Suite #107. With 4.5 stars out of 279 reviews on Yelp, the Indian spot, which offers desserts and seafood, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Kababish Cafe
Kababish Cafe, a Pakistani and Indian spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 204 Yelp reviews. Head over to 201 W. Chatham St., Suite #103, to see for yourself.
4. Udupi Cafe
Check out Udupi Cafe, which has earned four stars out of 192 reviews on Yelp. You can find the vegetarian and Indian spot at 590 E. Chatham St.
5. Biryani Maxx Indian Cuisine
Finally, there's Biryani Maxx Indian Cuisine, a local favorite with four stars out of 179 reviews. Stop by 590 E. Chatham St., Suite #102, to hit up the Indian spot next time the urge strikes.
