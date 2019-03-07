Here are Cary's top 5 Italian spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian spots around Cary, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.
1. Johnny's Pizza Apex
Photo: johnny's pizza apex/Yelp
Check out Johnny's Pizza Apex, situated at 8759 Holly Springs Road. With four stars out of 251 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers chicken wings and pizza, has proven to be a local favorite.
2. Pro's Epicurean Market & Cafe
Photo: chip r./Yelp
Pro's Epicurean Market & Cafe, located at 211 E. Chatham St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the modern European, French and Italian spot 4.5 stars out of 77 reviews.
3. Lugano Ristorante
Photo: yuna k./Yelp
Lugano Ristorante, an Italian spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 227 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1060 Darrington Drive to see for yourself.
4. Your Pie
Photo: don i./Yelp
Check out Your Pie, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 62 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, at 685 Cary Towne Blvd.
5. Bellini Fine Italian Cuisine
Photo: bellini fine italian cuisine/Yelp
Finally, there's Bellini Fine Italian Cuisine, a local favorite with four stars out of 123 reviews. Stop by 107 Edinburgh S Drive, Suite #119, to hit up the cocktail bar and Italian spot, which offers desserts and more, next time you're in the mood.
---
