Here are Chapel Hill's top 4 Japanese spots

Photo: Fusion Fish/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving sushi, tempura, or even onigir?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Japanese spots around Chapel Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Elements



Photo: elizabeth s./Yelp

Topping the list is Elements. Located at 2110 Environ Way, the sushi bar, Asian fusion and New American eatery is the highest rated Japanese restaurant in Chapel Hill, boasting 4.5 stars out of 164 reviews on Yelp.

2. Fusion Fish



Photo: danying j./Yelp

Next up is Fusion Fish, situated at 100 Meadowmont Village Circle, Suite #101. With 4.5 stars out of 105 reviews on Yelp, the sushi and cocktail bar has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Mr. Tokyo Japanese Restaurant



Photo: mr. tokyo japanese restaurant/Yelp

Mr. Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, located at 1722 Fordham Blvd., Suite #105A, is another top choice for Japanese fare, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar 4.5 stars out of 45 reviews.

4. Yaya Tea



Photo: abbey g./Yelp

Yaya Tea, a Japanese spot that offers bubble tea, snacks and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 37 Yelp reviews. Head over to 157 E. Franklin St. to see for yourself.
