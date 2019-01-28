Here are Chapel Hill's top 4 Japanese spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Japanese spots around Chapel Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.
1. Elements
Photo: elizabeth s./Yelp
Topping the list is Elements. Located at 2110 Environ Way, the sushi bar, Asian fusion and New American eatery is the highest rated Japanese restaurant in Chapel Hill, boasting 4.5 stars out of 164 reviews on Yelp.
2. Fusion Fish
Photo: danying j./Yelp
Next up is Fusion Fish, situated at 100 Meadowmont Village Circle, Suite #101. With 4.5 stars out of 105 reviews on Yelp, the sushi and cocktail bar has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Mr. Tokyo Japanese Restaurant
Photo: mr. tokyo japanese restaurant/Yelp
Mr. Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, located at 1722 Fordham Blvd., Suite #105A, is another top choice for Japanese fare, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar 4.5 stars out of 45 reviews.
4. Yaya Tea
Photo: abbey g./Yelp
Yaya Tea, a Japanese spot that offers bubble tea, snacks and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 37 Yelp reviews. Head over to 157 E. Franklin St. to see for yourself.